Explosion damages homes on Southwest Washington coast

OCEAN PARK, Wash. (KPTV) - An explosion in an unoccupied building damaged several homes on the Long Beach Pensinsula early Tuesday morning, some more than three blocks away from the explosion site.
According to Pacific County Fire District 1, firefighters responded about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to an explosion in the area of 305th Place and N Place. Crews found a large garage-type building had exploded, causing serious damage to nearby structures. While firefighters were battling the flames, there were multiple reports of occupied homes sustaining damage more than three blocks away. No injuries were reported as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Multiple agencies are investigating what caused the explosion.