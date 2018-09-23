Explosion in Orchards neighborhood caught on camera, deputies believe it was firework

ORCHARDS, WA (KPTV) - Caught on camera – an explosion in an Orchards neighborhood after deputies say they believe someone shot off a firework in a cul-de-sac.
Whoever did it got away, leaving neighbors worried.
Nothing happens outside Tina Connolly’s home without her knowing about it. She has multiple surveillance cameras.
Early Saturday, they came in handy.
The video shows a car pull into the cul-de-sac just before 3 a.m. It backs up, there’s a white flash and a giant bang, and then the car takes off.
“It makes me really nervous seeing it and then seeing it from the front door how big it was if me and my kids were out front,” said Connolly.
Luckily, no one was hurt, and Clark County sheriff’s deputies did not find any damage.
The car and whoever was inside though, is still out there.
“All of us have young kids and it makes us really nervous, you know, can our kids play outside?” Connolly said. “Makes you uneasy to try and sleep at night not knowing, are they going come back or what do they want, you know.”
Connolly said she is thankful she had the cameras. She is visually impaired and relies on them and her guide dog to keep her safe.
They were the first thing she checked as soon as she heard the bang.
“What’s going on, what do I do – it’s just scary, you know, being at home with two kids late at, early hours of the morning, you know, and you’re sound asleep and you wake up to that,” she said.
Connolly said she doesn’t know who could have done this or why, and now she just hopes they’re caught.
“It would make me feel a little bit better,” she said.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 12 the vehicle was a four-door Nissan sedan with silver wheels. They could not get a license plate on it, and at this point, they don’t have any suspect information.
