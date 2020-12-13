SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem Police Department launched an investigation into multiple reports of explosions at Cascades Gateways Park Sunday.
Officers said there was an initial fire associated with the explosions that have since been extinguished by Salem Fire Department.
SPD said there were no injuries reported from the explosions or the fire.
The cause is unknown at this time.
The park was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.
