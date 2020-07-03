TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters were met with heavy fire and explosions after they responded to a garage fire in Troutdale Thursday evening.
At around 8:48 p.m., Gresham Fire crews were called out to the 500 block of Southeast 42nd Circle on the report of a house fire.
Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy fire in the garage with extension into the interior.
Gresham Fire said explosions could be heard when crews began performing the fire attack. What caused the explosions is not known at this time.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and a small portion of the attic space above the garage.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Gresham Fire.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
