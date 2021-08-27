WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - Travelers who use southbound I-5 through Woodland can expect lengthy delays on the interstate in northern Clark County this weekend.
Starting Friday night, Aug. 27, and continuing through the morning of Monday, Aug. 30, significant congestion and delays are expected along a two-mile stretch of southbound I-5 between the East Fork Lewis River and North Fork Lewis River as Washington State Department of Transportation contractor, Granite Construction Company, continues pavement rehabilitation work along the highway.
During peak afternoon and evening travel times, traffic along this stretch of I-5 experiences heavy congestion, significant backups and delays. Travelers can help reduce congestion and avoid delays by shifting trips to another time or by using an alternate route.
What to expect during construction
- Single-lane closures will remain in place throughout the weekend.
- Nighttime double lane closures may occur:
- Friday, Aug. 27, from 9:30 p.m. to 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28
- Saturday, Aug. 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 9 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 29
- Sunday, Aug. 29, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30
This $7.6 million dollar project is scheduled for completion this fall.
(1) comment
Have to admit all the paving contractors have been working hard all over the place this summer. Hope there able to complete all their work before the weather becomes cold & wet. Thanks to all you flaggers & hard working paving crews! We all will enjoy the smoother ride you`re going to provide us all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.