PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An extension cord sparked a fire in southeast Portland early Tuesday morning, sending an elderly person to an area hospital with life-threatening burns and inhalation injuries, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Crews responded to Southeast 108th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street around 1:15 p.m. to reports of a 20-foot travel trailer on fire.
Christopher Slade, a neighbor, saw smoke coming from the trailer Tuesday.
"What I seen, it was just a big, big flames," Slade said. "Big, big fire, roaring."
Firefighters brought the flames under control within a few minutes after confirming the occupant, an elderly person, had made it out safely. The occupant was rushed to Emanuel Hospital Burn Center with life-threatening burns and inhalation injuries.
Investigator say the fire was likely caused by a low-grade extension cord that had been wrapped around an object.
Here are some tips from Portland Fire & Rescue:
- Never use extension cords for extended periods of time.
- Never use extension cords for heating appliances.
- Only plug one heating appliance into a single socket
- If you do need extra extension, use a power strip with a light and a switch
- Check to see if your appliances carry at age with a URL or other approved laboratory test
- Don’t let your space heater become a “space invader” -keep all combustibles at least 3 feet away from your heating source.
