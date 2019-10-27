Extra charge on Portland shoppers' grocery receipts is part of new city-wide clean energy tax

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some shoppers in Portland are noticing a new charge on their grocery receipts and many of them are not happy about it.
Customers reached out to FOX 12 after their receipts showed they were getting taxed for certain items.
The FOX 12 Investigators decided to look into this and found it’s part of a new city-wide clean energy tax.
“I didn’t even know about it until now,” said shopper Victor Black.
Shopper Sarah Fowler said, “I kind of want to show this to people and be like, ‘Hey, did you know you’re getting this much less off your bill.’”
These shoppers are talking about a new line on their receipts. At WinCo, it reads “clean initiative.” At Safeway, it simply states “surcharge.”
“You know, I feel we’re so highly taxed already in Oregon, like there’s little hidden taxes every year and I feel like no one votes for them really, and it just keeps happening anyway and so I just feel like I’m slowly being nickeled and dimed,” said Fowler.
In this case, people did vote on the ballot measure last November, ultimately allowing the City of Portland to tax certain businesses to create a clean energy fund.
The tax began in January 2019 and applies to businesses that make $1 billion or more in gross revenue in the U.S. and $500,000 in Portland.
Items like groceries, medicine and health care services are exempt from the tax. But shoppers have been seeing the extra charge on their receipts when it comes to some non-grocery items.
“Pretty shady, honestly,” said Black.
Fowler said, “It’s a little bit annoying. Like, I get it, you know, the whole clean initiative thing but at the same time, I feel like just more taxes is theft to me, you know.”
The FOX 12 Investigators decided to go to Safeway, buying some non-grocery items like cat food, hair ties, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer. Our receipt showed a 15-cent surcharge.
“Hopefully they use that 15 cents for something good, you know,” said shopper Jamiel Cullins.
While the tax on businesses is meant to help raise money for a variety of things, including clean energy projects, opponents in the past have said they were worried it would get passed on to consumers.
“Eleven cents doesn’t seem like much, but I guess it adds up,” said Fowler.
“Personally, it was only 15 cents on my receipt, so it doesn’t make that big of a difference,” said Cullins. “It does make me realize shopping online might be the way to go from now on, you know.”
FOX 12 reached out to the mayor’s office about the tax to see if they intended customers to pay for it.
A spokesperson said they’re not commenting on it right now because the process of crystalizing the proposed amendments is still underway.
Concerns about the tax are supposed to go in front of City Council, although it’s unclear when.
So far, FOX 12 has only heard from customers at Safeway and WinCo. But we’re told other stores could be increasing their prices and customers just don’t know about it.
On Wednesday, FOX 12 told you about a lawsuit involving Safeway and the new tax.
