YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says it will increase patrols on Sunday in an effort to curb the number of impaired drivers on the road.
The extra patrols will be funded through a grant provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
If you plan to host or attend a Super Bowl party, the sheriff’s office offers the following precautionary tips:
- If you host a party and provide alcohol, also include food and non-alcoholic beverages
- Monitor your guest's alcohol consumption and take their keys if they have too much
- Use public transportation or a taxi
- Ask a friend who has not been drinking for a ride home
- Promote the use of designated drivers
