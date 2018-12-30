Extra police patrols, vigilant bartenders aim to keep people safe on New Year’s Eve

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – As New Year’s Eve approaches, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along with several other police agencies wants to remind you to not drink and drive.
The sheriff’s office plans to have two to three times the driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) patrols.
Sgt. Bob Ray says the department typically arrests about 1,000 DUII drivers per year.
Last year during New Year’s, it arrested eight DUII drivers.
Ray says one DUII is too many.
“If you feel that you’re slightly impaired, you feel just a little bit buzzed, you are impaired,” Ray said.
He says it’s important to know who your designated driver is before you head out for the evening.
“Plan ahead, have a good plan and that designated driver – no alcohol, no marijuana, no anything. They need to be completely unimpaired,” Ray said. “One of the things we’ve seen more of an increase in recent is impaired drivers that have been smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol and when you combine the both you are much more impaired much faster than a lot of people realize.”
While police agencies across the Portland metro area are cracking down on the roads, there are local bars who are working to keep people safe even before they get in the driver’s seat and turn that key.
Anne Clack, a bartender for J’s Hangout Sports Bar and Grill in Beaverton, says she knows the holiday weekend comes with responsibility.
“More people go out that don’t normally go out, and so they may not really know their limits,” Clack said. “So, kind of being aware of that if you’re dealing with somebody that’s you know not used to drinking like they are maybe that celebration.”
Clack says she keeps track of how many drinks customers have and pays attention to their behaviors.
“I would feel horrible to know that somebody I’ve served has gotten in an accident, possibly killed somebody. I mean, it’s scary,” she said.
If you don’t have a designated driver, TriMet is offering free rides after 8 p.m.
Uber, Lyft, and other taxi companies are offering discounts on New Year’s Eve.
