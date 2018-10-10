PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A rare subspecies of leopard has died at the Oregon Zoo, according to staff.
Borris, a 19-year-old Amur leopard, was euthanized Tuesday after a decline related to his age.
The zoo says Borris was one of the oldest Amur leopards in the world and the second oldest in any facility accredited by the Associated of Zoos and Aquariums.
Caregivers say his flexibility in recent months has deteriorated. Staff recently started using a bamboo backscratcher to help the geriatric cat groom himself.
Experts estimate there are about 100 Amur leopards left living in the wild and about 300 left on the entire planet. The zoo describes Borris’ subspecies as “extremely” rare.
Borris came to the Oregon Zoo in 2010 from Illinois. According to the zoo, he will be remembered for “his friendly temperament and goofy personality”.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
