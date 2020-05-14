MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - The Air National Guard is planning more flyovers over hospitals in southern Oregon on Friday to salute those on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The F-15 Eagle flyovers will be conducted by Oregon's 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, and the 142nd Wing, based in Portland.
The flyovers for May 15 are scheduled for the following locations:
- 10:05 a.m. Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Ashland, Ore.
- 10:07 a.m. Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Medford, Ore.
- 10:09 a.m. Providence Medford Medical Center, Medford, Ore.
- 10:25 a.m. Bay Area Hospital, Coos Bay, Ore.
- 10:28 a.m. Coquille Valley Hospital, Coquille, Ore.
- 10:31 a.m. Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center, Bandon, Ore.
- 10:39 a.m. Curry General Hospital, Gold Beach, Ore.
According to the National Guard, all flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers and are done in lieu of regularly scheduled training.
Anyone living in and around the hospitals should see and hear the jets. The National Guard is encouraging people to view the flyovers from the safety of their home and practice physical distancing.
Anyone who gets video or photos of the F-15s flying overhead are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags: #AirForceSalutes, #AFFlyover, #FlyoverFriday, #Inthistogether.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
