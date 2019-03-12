(KPTV) - The list of countries grounding the type of jet that crashed in Ethiopia Sunday continues to grow, expanding to the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Australia and China.
Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed minutes after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board. It is the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane in the past six months.
In Oct. 2018, 189 people died aboard a Lion Air jet that crashed off the coast of Indonesia.
The fact that the same airplane model was involved in both crashes has some travelers concerned.
“I looked, and yes. Southwest is flying 34 of them,” Lee Graham said, who flew from Portland International Airport to Houston Tuesday.
Although Max 8 model is fairly new, hundreds are in use worldwide. Three airlines operating out of PDX have them on their fleet, according to officials.
They told FOX 12, Air Canada and American Airlines each have 24, while Southwest Airlines has 34.
However, only Southwest Airlines has flights on these aircrafts scheduled in or out of PDX this month, airport officials say.
The company told FOX 12, it is working with customers who have safety concerns on an individual basis. While it is not offering its passengers refunds for non-refundable fares. However, it has agreed to waive the difference in fare if they want to switch to another aircraft.
Meanwhile, aviation experts are now investigating the Ethiopian Airlines crash to learn whether there are safety issues with Max 8s.
Investigators have recovered the plane’s two flight data recorders, but one is partially damaged. They say, the plane may have crashed because pilots were struggling with a new safety design.
According to Richard Kennington, President of the Portland Chapter of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, investigators will need to consider many factors, including, “the maintenance records of the aircraft leading up to this.”
Kennington also said, “you need to look at the pilot’s days leading up to this. Was there fatigue involved?”
An investigation could last more than a year, according to Kennington. But, many airlines and more than a dozen countries have already grounded Max 8s.
“It does make you kind of wonder why they’re not doing anything about grounding the fleet in the U.S. when they’re doing it in other places,” Graham said before boarding her flight home.
Tuesday, the FAA defending its decision not to call for immediate grounding of all Max 8s. The agency tweeted investigators still have not found any systemic performance issues in the aircraft model.
Assuring news for one traveler FOX 12 spoke with, “I’m hoping that Boeing has it all together and I just feel like, if it’s my time to go, it’s my time to go.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.