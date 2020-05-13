PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Face coverings will be required for everyone at Portland International Airport starting May 18.
The Port of Portland announced the new directive related to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday. It applies to passengers, employees and contractors working at PDX.
Children under the age of 2 years old and people with medical conditions that prevent wearing a face covering are exempt from the new rule.
“This is a critical piece of helping restore and build confidence in the travel process,” said Port of Portland Chief Operating Officer Dan Pippenger. “We believe this policy supports public health guidance to help keep PDX employees and passengers healthy, and it aligns with our airlines’ best practices and with other airports to create a consistent and expected experience for travelers.”
As the CDC and Multnomah County Public Health have clarified, cloth face coverings can be made from common materials. Face coverings do not need to be masks or N-95 respirators for people at PDX.
Among additional safety measures, PDX has closed the meter-and-greeter areas until further notice. Anyone picking up a passenger at the airport is asked to remain outside the terminal unless the arriving person requires assistance.
The Port of Portland reported Wednesday that passenger volumes at PDX are down upward of 95% from the same time period last year.
While the airport remains open, PDX has seen temporary suspensions of transpacific and transatlantic service, as well as suspension of flights to Canada and Mexico.
PDX has also experienced more than 20 temporary closures of airport shops and restaurants.
