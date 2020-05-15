PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet announced Friday that riders will be required to wear face coverings, starting May 20.
TriMet has previously encouraged riders to cover their nose and mouth when using the transit system, however it will now be a requirement. Face covering dispensers will be installed inside all buses and trains.
Children younger than 2 and people with medical conditions and disabilities that prevent wearing a face covering are exempt from the directive.
TriMet stated new guidelines are in accordance with the framework of reopening Oregon from Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority.
Additionally, passengers are required to maintain 3 feet of space from each other and 6 feet from TriMet operators.
The number of riders allowed on standard 40-foot buses is 19, or up to 24 if people are riding together. If a bus reaches its limit, the sign on the front will indicate that people at the stop will have to wait for another bus.
On MAX trains, there will be 22 to 26 seats available in a vehicle, depending on the type. If riders can’t spread out by a safe distance, they should wait for another train.
WES train conductors may ask riders to wait if a train becomes too crowded.
TriMet will also be installing hand sanitizer dispensers inside all buses and trains and increasing onboard cleaning throughout the service day.
