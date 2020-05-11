PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All airlines serving Portland International Airport now require passengers to wear face coverings onboard, but at the airport itself masks are recommended but not required at this time.
The COVID-19 pandemic has almost shut down air travel in the United States with airlines reporting up to a 95 percent decline in customers.
For the past six weeks or so, PDX has looked more like a ghost town than an international airport.
However, some signs of life are returning to the airport as TSA reports around 200,000 passengers traveled across the United States on Saturday.
With the increase in traffic comes new rules to fly by.
Masks are required for everyone onboard flights going in and out of PDX.
Airlines and TSA workers are wearing masks, but at this point, it's only recommended that passengers don masks for their safety and the safety of others while inside the airport.
Some people told FOX 12 they didn't think masks should be required in the airport itself.
"I'm okay with it being up to the person. I will wear one on the plane and at the airport," said Nancy Boyce. "Whenever I go any place where there are a lot of people, I wear one. But as long as people stay away from me I'm fine with that."
"Doesn't really affect me too much. I kind of like it. I'm going to California and they require you to wear masks pretty much everywhere, so I don't mind it - but I really don't know what to think about the whole situation so I just keep my distance and do that," said Steven Veal.
Starting next Monday, May 18, Sea-Tac will require everyone to wear a mask in the airport. Also, Denver International Airport and LAX already require all passengers to wear masks.
