Facebook group helps with vaccine appointments in Washington

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Some Washingtonians are getting help booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments through a social media group created by a brother and sister.
The group is called “Find a COVID shot WA” and it was created by Sharla and Steve, who are siblings. The duo says they found it confusing and realized others may too and that’s when they created the group.
Sharla is immuno-compromised and will soon be eligible to receive the vaccine. She and her brother say if they are having trouble with the website and trying to find an appointment, they figured so were the elderly, those without internet access, and minorities.
The two say they’ve been able to help tens of thousands in Washington both directly and indirectly.
How it works is, people post in the group what they need help with and they are connected with a volunteer who can help them find an appointment.
“It’s been a breath of fresh air to see the humanity in the group it doesn’t matter what religion you are, what your skin color is, how you identify, those questions aren’t asked in our groups and we’re just helping because we’re humans and neighbors and I think that’s where the magic is,” said Sharla.
FOX 12 spoke with one woman, who after getting help from the group, was able to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Vancouver within a week.
Right now, the group has about 75 volunteers and many of them are pulling 12 to 15 hour days helping people find vaccine appointments.
The group also offers help to those who may only speak Spanish as well.
