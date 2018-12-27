WARRENTON, OR (KPTV) - A photo circulating on Facebook has reignited the debate on how to control the ever-growing elk population in towns like Warrenton and Gearhart.
The photo shows damage caused by an elk that walked right onto a taxi while the driver and a passenger were inside.
Many of the people FOX 12 spoke with Thursday said the herds in this part of Oregon are growing at such a fast rate, they're putting human lives at risk.
A driver with taxi service, Coast Shuttle, was traveling down main street Monday morning, when she stopped to let a herd of elk cross the road, according to the owner of the transportation company.
David Nelson said this was the third time an elk's caused extensive damage to one of his taxis, costing him tens of thousands of dollars in repairs over the last several years.
According to Warrenton police, in this case, a female elk walked right onto the red Toyota, falling on the windshield, then climbing off and walking away.
Folks in Warrenton said it's not uncommon, and something has to be done to protect drivers.
"They need to thin them out a little bit, you know? Maybe get some and let them go back out in the woods… corral them up, take them back out in the woods. I think they're beautiful to look at, but not when they're on your car,” Nelson said, owner of Coast Shuttle.
“It’s really hard at night. I mean, you'll total your car. You've gotta be lucky if you don't get killed hitting one,” Jim Reed said.
Still, townspeople are torn on the issue, some calling for hunting restrictions within city limits to be lifted, others arguing that wildlife was here first.
An official with Warrenton police said they held a town hall meeting in the spring for locals to voice their concerns.
He added, a city ordinance was enacted two years ago prohibiting people from feeding the elk in an effort to keep them from becoming too comfortable around humans.
I'm told, the mayor is trying to form a task force to address the ongoing issue.
That police spokesperson said, right now, all they can do is react rather than prevent these elk encounters.
He said officers respond to many of calls of elk crossing the roads and do what they can to clear them quickly, so drivers can get through safely.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.