NEAR KLAMATH FALLS, OR (KPTV) – Five people are facing charges in a drug-trafficking operation that brought methamphetamine and heroin to the Kalamath Falls area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Rogelio Gomez-Arias, 23, Irving Beas Ceballos, 34, Alexis Chavez-Franco, 22, and Domingo Matias-Hernandez, 36, are charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Ceballos is also charged with possessing methamphetamine and heroin with the intent to distribute; Gomez-Arias, Chavez-Franco and Matias-Hernandez are charged with distributing methamphetamine.
The alleged activity occurred between May and October 2018 and involved drugs manufactured in Mexico, according to the attorney’s office. All defendants are known to live in and around Klamath Falls and Dorris, California, which is near the Oregon border, the attorney’s office says.
Five federal search warrants were executed in Klamath Falls and Dorris Wednesday, resulting in all five defendants’ arrests. Investigators during the arrests seized more than 37 pounds of meth, 440 grams of heroin, 14 firearms, and nearly $50,000 in cash.
The defendants made their first court appearance Thursday and were detained pending further proceedings.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
