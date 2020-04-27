GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A local boot company has turned part of its factory floor into a mask-making shop for first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Danner has been crafting sturdy boots for work, hunting and hiking in the Pacific Northwest since 1932.
Today, the factory is still going strong. Workers are considered essential, because the company has contracts to supply boots for the military and other public agencies.
A few weeks ago, the company turned over a part of the factory to make protective masks, mostly for frontline health care workers, but for others as well.
About 20 people are working full-time on making personal protective equipment at Danner.
All masks are then donated to local hospitals, public agencies, and senior care facilities.
While going from footwear to facewear may not seem an obvious transition, for the people at Danner it was natural.
"We have boots, like the Acadia and Rivot boots and stuff like that, that go to the military or law enforcement. We have boots for the wildland firefighters. So we're kind of all into the service industry anyway and trying to help out our friends and family members who are out there in the frontlines, and so this was just another way for us to give back," said Dave Sonsteng, Director of Manufacturing and Engineering at Danner.
So far, the factory workers have made around 4,000 masks. They hope to make as many as 20,000.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
