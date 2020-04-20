PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some factory workers in north Portland returned to work on Monday.
The Daimler truck plant went back online Monday morning after being shut down for nearly a month. The factory closed around March 25, just as the COVID-19 pandemic moved into full swing.
While most of the factory workers are back, some office workers have not returned. It’s unclear if lack of demand or lack of parts led to the initial shutdown.
(1) comment
[huh] How come they don't have to isolate at home?[whistling]
