OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Washington state is ramping up its contact tracing program to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Jay Inslee got an updated tour of what the workers are doing.
Hundreds of National Guard and state Department of Licensing employees are calling infected patients to get a detailed idea of who they came in contact with.
Inslee calls contact tracing the next phase in fighting the coronavirus.
“Look, we have to have a success of contact tracing and isolation,” Inslee said. “It is the only way to be on top of this virus. So failure is not an option here.”
The governor says they have more trained contact tracers on standby, but so far, the case numbers are low enough to stick with the personnel they have.
About 1,400 tracers are working for the state of Washington.
The state is also reviewing applications from thousands of volunteers across Washington and finalizing the plan to appropriately screen and train volunteers if needed in the coming months.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
