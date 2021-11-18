PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Lift Every Voice Oregon (LEVO), a coalition of faith-based communities announced Thursday its opening day for gathering signatures on two initiative petitions that would ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Oregon.
Members of LEVO held a press conference at Augustana Lutheran Church Thursday, sharing hope and confidence in their voices.
The group now aims to gather enough signatures to get these initiatives on the November 2022 ballot.
"This is some of the most tangible action the State of Oregon will see in these two ballot initiatives," Augustana Lutheran Church Rev. Mark Knutson said.
The first initiative petition would ban the sale of assault weapons and prohibit the future manufacturing, importing, transferring, possession and use of semiautomatic assault firearms.
The second initiative petition would ban large capacity magazines over ten as well as call for licenses to own a gun and complete background checks.
A permit will be required to purchase any firearms in Oregon under this legislation.
In order to get that permit, someone would need to complete safety training and there would be no sale of a gun before a background check is passed and completed as well.
Your gun would also be registered in an enhanced database to track guns that are lost, stolen or used in a crime.
LEVO wanted to be clear, those types of assault weapons and magazines covered in this legislation that are already owned would not be taken away from their owner if these initiative petitions pass in Oregon.
During the press conference, clergy shared why they're acting in unity on these issues.
"We are saying we are not going to stand idly by, we are not going to let our neighbors bleed," Congregation Beth Israel Senior Rabbi Michael Cahana said. "We are going to bring legislation before the voters of the people of Oregon to make gun violence safety something that is a reality."
"Too many people want to try to say that we're against the Second Amendment and they want to end the conversation there, t is not what this is about," Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church Pastor Matt Hennessee said. "Why did people at Columbine have to deal with what happened in Colorado? Why did the young people in Florida have to deal with that? Why do people here in our own state where we've had mass shootings as well at schools and at malls and things of that nature why should that be normalized?"
FOX 12 spoke with The Gun Room Vice President Shaun Lacasse on these initiative petitions.
He doesn't believe these measures will get to the November 2022 ballot.
"Any kind of legislation at this point is an infringement on Second Amendment rights - we've been through this so many times over so many different years, it's a broken record," Lacasse said. "It would be a detriment to some of our sales but it's not going to stop our business by any means, that stuff is not absolutely essential. It's just pointless because whether those items are banned or not there's still going to be way too many ways for whoever wants to get a hold of them, they'll find a way to get them and use them."
112,020 valid signatures of registered voters are needed by July 8, 2022 to put these on the November 2022 ballot.