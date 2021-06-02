Faith leaders collect nearly 2K signatures in push for new gun legislation in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A push to reduce gun violence in Oregon is gaining momentum as a coalition of faith-based leaders get ready to bring thousands of signatures to the secretary of state's office.

"Lift Every Voice Oregon" is an interfaith movement promoting public health and safety through education and legislation. In April, the group filed two initiative petitions - Initiative Petition 17 and 18 - with the secretary of state for the 2022 general election.

IP 17 would ban the sale of large capacity magazines and require a permit to purchase any gun, along with a completed background check and training before a gun is purchased. The other initiative - IP 18 - would ban the sale of assault-style weapons in Oregon. Those already legally owned before the act takes effect would need to be registered.

These are weapons that leaders of the initiatives say aren't needed on the streets.

"There are not weapons to protect oneself, these are not weapons for hunting, these are weapons designed and used to kill as many human beings as possible in as short as time as possible," said Michael Cahana, Senior Rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel.

The group collected nearly 2,000 signatures from across the state. The signatures are just the start of the process. The chief petitioners will deliver them to the secretary of state's office on Wednesday, then each signature will have to be verified. After that, they'll go to the attorney general's office where they'll draft a ballot title.

There's a chance it could go to the Oregon Supreme Court for review to make sure it's fair and impartial, then Lift Every Voice Oregon will work to collect more than 100,000 signatures. They hope to start that by early fall.

If all goes to plan, the group says the initiatives will be on the Nov. 2022 ballot.