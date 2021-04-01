Faith leaders urge city to take action on gun violence

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Members of the Inter-Faith Peace and Action Collaborative (IPAC) are concerned the Portland City Council isn't taking action to address the city's dramatic rise in gun violence, even after multiple groups have come to the table with proposals including IPAC and Mayor Ted Wheeler.
Thursday morning, IPAC Chair and Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church Pastor Matt Hennessee had a direct message to Portland City Council.
"I love our city council and mayor," Hennessee said. "And I will always love our city council and mayor."
But Hennessee said he does not appreciate what appears to be unwillingness from the council to move forward with addressing the gun violence issue in Portland.
"Inaction with the plan that we sent to them means that more people are dying on the street," Hennessee said. "It's important to us that it's understood that our plan was not just about police our plan was about the importance of bringing people together and working with community and law enforcement and doing something that has been done for in years and year around Portland that when we have a problem we bring people together."
Last month IPAC sent a letter to the Portland City Council with a list of actions the group believes will slow gun violence, including re-establishing a uniformed patrol team to engage in violence prevention and response, expanded street level outreach workers and increasing the number and speed of gun crime investigations.
Shortly after that IPAC proposal, Mayor Ted Wheeler asked the council to approve $2 million in one-time funding for police, other agencies and outreach programs to stem the rampant gun violence in the city.
It's unclear if Wheeler's $2 million proposal will move forward in the near future.
FOX 12 received this statement Thursday afternoon on behalf of all five commissioners:
“When the Mayor brought forward his proposal, he also offered space for feedback and collaboration around that proposal. At this point, the question is not what proposal is supported and which is opposed, but rather what elements everyone can support. With those in mind, we’re working together to develop a proposal that disrupts cycles of gun violence, and results in real systems change. We look forward to sharing a cohesive proposal once one exists.”
FOX 12 also received a memo on behalf of Commissioner Carmen Rubio, Commissioner Mingus Mapps and Commissioner Dan Ryan.
The memo said they don't think increased funding for police is the right place to start right now.
In that memo it said they want to work on a more cohesive plan that includes these proposals:
1) The city's new community safety director who starts April 1st would lead the gun violence response and community safety plan.
2) Immediately allocate $3.5 million for one year directly to organizations working in communities impacted by gun violence. This includes but is not limited to Portland's Office of Violence Prevention contactors.
3) Expand and enhance the Park Ranger Program to increase patrols in all quadrants of the city from May through December 2021. This would invest $1.4 million in that expansion during those months with the goal to serve as goodwill ambassadors and to have an unarmed community safety presence.
FOX 12 also asked Hennessee what he and other community groups plan to do if the Portland City Council does not in fact take action on this issue.
He says he'll be restarting an effort he was doing for years before the pandemic, having a presence in several parks to be a deterrent for potential violence.
