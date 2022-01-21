PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Notices warning campers to pack up and move are causing some confusion in the Portland metro area. The Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services says they're fake.
Fake flyers turned up near the Portland Art Museum. A crew with Portland's Clean Start program found notices and reported them to the city. The City of Portland say there are many inaccurate things on the flyer. For example, 48-hour notices don’t exist. The rule in Portland is 72 hours. There’s also the Multnomah County symbol, the county doesn’t issue notices. And lastly, the location at the bottom. Relocation addresses are never posted on notices.
Being a dirty camp isn’t enough to lead to a sweep, there needs to be criminal activity or a health concern.
Denis Theriault with the county's joint office of homeless services says a false notice can have a negative impact.
“If folks are doing the right things and they feel like they’re following the rules as have been described and they get a notice like this that undercuts trust it may make them less likely to want to follow the protocols. Now they may not believe a notice that’s real or they may just move and they don’t have to and it’s already hard enough to be surviving outside,” says Theriault.
There’s also a more detailed process for notifying people before moving a camp. First the city will try to provide some trash cleanup work. They will post notices and will notify outreach workers. If outreach workers aren’t aware ahead of time, they will wait to do the posting, so campers aren’t surprised.
Theriault says whoever is behind these fake flyers, may have their reasons, but that doesn't make it right.
“I get the folks might be feeling frustrated about what they see outside. I think that the frustration really fall especially for the folks who want to get into housing and want to be in a shelter. The way to channel that frustration isn’t to further traumatize the folks who are victims of housing economy, or housing market, or victims of COVID. We can’t traumatize those folks because were frustrated of what we see outside.” says Theriault.