Fall weather pushes through Willamette Valley flooding streets, dropping lightning

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - From boulders blocking an Oregon highway to high water on Portland streets, the recent bout of fall weather packed a punch Saturday night and into Sunday.
Heavy rain around midnight swamped several streets around the Portland metro area, leaving standing water near the Interstate 5/Interstate 84 interchange. Two lanes of Southwest Harbor in Portland were closed for several hours because of standing water near downtown.
Just a heads up SW Harbor is closed in PDX because of high water. pic.twitter.com/1nLdhdGBZG— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 28, 2018
It wasn’t just flooded streets that were the problem. A boulder the size of a small car came crashing down onto Highway 99E near Oregon City. The road was closed for a while as crews worked to remove the fallen rocks.
On the Willamette River, rowers taking part in the Portland Fall Classic were taken off the water when lighting and thunder rumbled through downtown. Rowers say they were put on a weather hold, but race directors eventually called off the afternoon races.
“Lightning shuts everything down. We row through wind, we row through rain, but we do not mess around when it comes to lightning,” said Jason Oliver of Seattle.
Rower Ava Wampold said, “We all had to come back in and now we are cleaning up and heading home.”
Just enjoyed a nice round of hail in Downtown PDX. #ORWx pic.twitter.com/S87kkqY60h— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 28, 2018
