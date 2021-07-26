VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Clark County sheriff’s detective killed in the line of duty is being remembered as a man who served his community and loved his family.
Detective Jeremy Brown was killed Friday night while conducting surveillance at the Pointe Apartments in northeast Vancouver.
“This is going to go on for a lifetime; this isn’t something that just goes away,” said Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins.
Atkins, speaking at a press conference Monday morning, offered his sympathies to Brown’s family and his colleagues.
“I am heartbroken for the impact that this has had on you individually, and on a bigger scale on each and every Clark County Sheriff’s Office employee that was graced with Jeremy’s quick smile and his kind heart,” he said.
Authorities said Brown was shot by Guillermo Raya-Leon while he was conducting surveillance on Raya Leon, his brother, Abran Raya-Leon and Misty Raya.
Brown later died at the hospital.
Misty Raya and Abran Raya Leon were arrested Friday night on outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting. Guillermo Raya Leon was arrested Sunday night on charges of aggravated murder.
Misty Raya appeared in court Monday for charges on her unrelated warrant. According to court documents, she reportedly stole about 30 guns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition from a storage unit. Prosecutors said it was one of those stolen guns that was used to kill Brown.
On Monday, a judge set Raya's bail at $1 million. The two brothers have yet to make a court appearance.
As the community mourns Brown's death, the work has begun to plan a memorial that will be arranged according to his family’s wishes.
“Our fulfillment is making sure that their mission in honoring Jeremy is foremost in everybody’s mind,” said Brian Johnston, the executive director for the Behind the Badge Foundation.
Behind the Badge has stepped in to make sure the planning process goes smoothly.
“We come along and basically embed our team members along with the management team that the sheriff chooses in order to see to the memorial and see to the family needs,” said Johnston.
The memorial will likely be planned in the next 10 days.
Sheriff Atkins has warned against donating to GoFundMe accounts, saying that fake ones have been set up claiming to help the Brown family, but are actually a scam. Atkins says if you want to help, donations can be made to a memorial fund for the Brown family at any IQ Credit Union branch. Interested donors should reference #697822.
