Falling snow brings big business to shops and restaurants on Mt. hood

GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) - All the snow on Mount Hood is bringing in a lot of business for shops and restaurants.
“The past couple weeks have been very busy for February,” said Betsy Valian, co-owner of Valian’s Ski Shop.
She knows a good season. She and Bud have run the ski shop for decades.
And this, she said, is a good season.
“If you’re in the business you want snow," she said.
Because all of the white means a whole lot of green.
They even have some empty shelves from all the activity.
Big time snow on the mountain means big time business in Government Camp! Even some empty shelves at Valian’s Ski Shop, they’ve been so busy! pic.twitter.com/IePGk4icRl— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) February 16, 2019
Down the street, the tables are full and the kitchen’s busy at Glacier Haus Bistro.
“We went tubing over there just down the street walked up here,” customer Alexander Millkey said.
It’s a good thing for the customers and owner Jerry Kropacek, who know snow in the Pacific Northwest is not to be taken for granted.
“With this late push especially on a long weekend it just brings so many more people up,” Kropacek said.
They’re not even sure how many people to expect these next few days, but if the traffic on Highway 26 and the line of parked cars in town are any indication, it’s a lot.
“A lot of people having a lot of fun,” Millkey said.
