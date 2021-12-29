A large tree feel right as an Oregon Department of Transportation worker was driving on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon, and the moment was caught on camera.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A large tree fell right as an Oregon Department of Transportation worker was driving on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon, and the moment was caught on camera.

Dashcam video from the ODOT vehicle shows the incident, which occurred Tuesday near Wolf Creek.

ODOT says the worker was not hurt and was able to pull over safely. The worker found a private logging company in the line of traffic and they were able to remove the tree quickly.

There was an hour and a half delay on I-5, but ODOT says it would've been much longer without that logging crew's help.

