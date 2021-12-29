JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A large tree fell right as an Oregon Department of Transportation worker was driving on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon, and the moment was caught on camera.
Dashcam video from the ODOT vehicle shows the incident, which occurred Tuesday near Wolf Creek.
*Correction: NO ONE was hurt. That's something to be pretty thankful for. 😅— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) December 28, 2021
ODOT says the worker was not hurt and was able to pull over safely. The worker found a private logging company in the line of traffic and they were able to remove the tree quickly.
There was an hour and a half delay on I-5, but ODOT says it would've been much longer without that logging crew's help.