Familiar high school football foes faceoff after months of waiting

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - Competition is back in play for high school kids in Washington as the traditional fall sports season kicked off with soccer, cross country, volleyball, and football for a five-week slate of games.
In December of 2019, the Camas Papermakers felt on top of the world, at least on the top of the state, and nearly 15 months later, the defending 4-A champs returned to action against the 2018 WIAA title holders from just down the street, the Union Titans.
“It made all of those spring zooms and summer weird workouts with pods and no weights, running around out in a field trying to find a way to be socially distanced and get them a workout and all through the fall, this made all of that worth it. It’s pretty fun to see it,” said Rory Rosenbach who is the athletic director and head football coach at Union HS.
Every kid is cherishing this mini late winter season more than anything no matter how it looks and feels.
“It’s definitely different. It’s harder to breath but I mean, got to follow it. Got to play how we play. Got to keep it on, don’t want to get kicked out. Don’t want our year to end so we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to play,” said Mark Thorkelson who is a junior wide receiver and safety at Camas.
The cheer squad last rooted on the home team here now 16 months ago.
“Our grade never takes anything for granted anymore so we are just happy to be here and to even have an opportunity,” said Annalin King.
Chanting took place in front of barren bleachers that also doubled as the team locker room where there was plenty of ventilation.
“It is so amazing to be under these lights again. I am so excited! Even it was snowing I would still be here,” said Kylie Kandarian who is also a senior cheerleader at Camas.
Rare evening’s like this beat FaceTime all the time…
“You can see it in their faces and their spirits have uplifted and there is no question that sports and any activity is really good for kids this age. The adults, I think they a lot of times forget what that was like to be that age and I can tell you, face to face with these kids in the last couple of months it’s super important for their health mentally just to be out here doing something positive,” said Jon Eagle who is the head football coach at Camas.
Union won on the scoreboard, 17-9, but they were all winners for simply having the opportunity to be back to ball.
Prep competition returns in Oregon on Monday. The return of Friday Night Lights on FOX 12 will kickoff Friday, Mar. 5 at 10:30 p.m.
