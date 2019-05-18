PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some kids got a little help decorating their floats for The Rose Festival's Junior Parade.
Families pulled in their wagons to decorate at Saturday morning's workshop.
Things like: streamers, flowers, and pinwheels were on deck to inspire kids to decorate their floats.
Rose Festival clowns were also there for some fun-giveaways.
The Junior Parade is on June 5 and we'll air it live on FOX 12 plus.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
