CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Clackamas.
The fire occurred in the 15000 block of Southeast Rainier Avenue just before 4 p.m. No one was hurt, thought five families were displaced, according to firefighters.
At one point, 27 firefighters were on scene. Investigators remained at the home Wednesday night working to determine a cause. No additional details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.