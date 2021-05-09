PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Now that Multnomah and 14 other Oregon counties are at high risk, families had more options to celebrate Mother's Day. Many of them were able to dine inside for brunch and dinner while others enjoyed cheering on the Timbers at Providence Park.
"We went out to brunch, and then I'm taking my mom for her first Timbers games ever," Jessica Thompson said.
"We just haven't been able to be together, and so now this is the beginning of starting to spend more time together," her mom Cindy Sue Lee said.
Earlier this week, fans didn't think they'd be at the match, but with Multnomah County moving to high risk, the Timbers were able to play for a limited capacity crowd.
"We were monitoring it. We went to the home opener last weekend, so glad we were able to come back this weekend," Mom Denise and son Matthew Mitchell said.
And this is the first weekend since the lowering restrictions that restaurants are able to have diners inside.
"It's just a great day to be open," David Louie, Vice President of Huber's, said. "It makes a big difference because when we're only having outdoor, we just don't have that many tables to seat people, so I'm really thankful to have dine-in back."
They opened early for dine-in and continued a busy take-out business on Mother's Day. They only had a matter of days to prepare since the Governor's announcement. But Louie said they were able to quickly adjust coming out of a week in extreme risk.
"All of our employees were hoping it didn't last too long, and it didn't last too long, so we were able to pull together the crew and get them to come in."
Now he's hoping things can continue moving forward.
In her announcement earlier this week, Governor Kate Brown said with Oregonians continuing to get vaccinated, she doesn't expect we'll return to extreme risk again during the pandemic.
