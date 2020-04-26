KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – You may not be able to walk with the animals, but a pop-up zoo gave people a chance to cruise by the critters.
“Animal Avenue” kicked off in Keizer this weekend. The drive-thru zoo kept families entertained by letting them check out some amazing creatures without ever leaving their car.
Twenty-five exhibits featured everything from crocodiles to camels.
Event vendors and animal handlers teamed up to put on the event, which was a massive success.
“They had this actually menu online, so people can follow along and print out activities for kids, coloring books, information in Spanish and English so it’s really innovative,” said Brad Tylman, who owns Brad’s World Reptiles. “People have been kind of getting restless, so I think it’s good they’re getting out with the kids and everyone’s having a good time.”
The event wraps up Sunday night. It only costs $25 per car, and each exhibit allowed plenty of time to observe learn and take photos of the animals.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
