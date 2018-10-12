Families enjoy fall activities during warm October in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregonians are making the most of this incredible week of weather, at the pumpkin patch of course.
Heading to the pumpkin patch is a fall-time classic.
But many times here in Oregon you expect to be covered in mud by the end of your trip.
But that’s not the case this year, which is encouraging families to get out and enjoy places like Fazio Farms.
“This being really nice weather today was perfect,” Helen House said.
It was picturesque weather for House and her kids after deciding to not go last weekend.
“It was just all you know one of those weathers that you're not sure that you want to take the kids out because you're going to be cleaning up most of it by the time you get home,” House said.
Anthony Fazio, the owner of Fazio Farms, told FOX 12 Friday that the sun is working in their favor in more ways than one.
“They're calling like crazy, it's really exciting the weather is doing something to the people,” he said. “It's good for the pumpkins because if the pumpkins are laying on their side in the field and they get wet all the time sometimes it gives them blemishes.”
The beautiful weather is a break for families to bask in the glow of a clear sky, pick the best pumpkin, of course, and enjoy other fall festivities.
Some kids said they liked the hay ride, others said the FOX 12 maze was the real challenge.
Fazio Farms is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the weekend and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the week.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.