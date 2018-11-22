Families enjoy Thanksgiving fun in the snow on Mt. Hood

MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - It's all about the turkey, the traffic and trekking through the snow up at Timberline Lodge and families here couldn't be more thrilled.
Thanksgiving and snowballs – it’s a match made in heaven.
Up at Timberline, many are slipping and sliding, but it's easy to see that everyone is thrilled with Mother Nature.
She’s serving up a generous helping of the white stuff on Turkey Day.
“We just love it up here,” said a visitor. “We're mountain people and we're so excited about the snow. I mean, this is just the best ever.”
And inside the historic lodge by the warm crackling fire, FOX 12 found the famous Timberline mascot: Heidi the St. Bernard, who’s getting all the snuggles.
SPOTTED: Heidi the St. Bernard! AKA a local celebrity. This sweetheart is the mascot for the iconic @timberlinelodge I’ve always wanted to meet her. It’s a thanksgiving miracle 😍🙏 #mthood #timberline #fox12 pic.twitter.com/6QTiXjDTgK— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) November 23, 2018
“This has been a tradition for over 15 years. We come to have our turkey dinner at Timberline Lodge,” said another visitor.
It’s an unmatched, Turkey Day tradition on Mt. Hood.
And while the snow up at Timberline is beautiful and fluffy, right now, none of the ski resorts are open just yet. It all depends on Mother Nature for those opening dates.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.