Families fear the worst in search for loved ones as wildfires burn across the state

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - As crews try to contain wildfires burning across the state, many people are searching for their loved ones, fearing the worst.
FOX 12 spoke with families on Thursday who have been trying to reach their loved ones, including the Cook family, who say they have two missing family members.
The family says they drove from Bend and are pitched up at the Winco parking lot off Highway 22. They say they wanted to be closer to what’s happening and hopefully get some answers.
Travis Cook says the last time he heard from his mother and brother, who live in the North Fork area, was about 7 p.m. on Monday. He says at that point, they were under a Level 2 evacuation.
“They were supposed to get notice maybe later that night, but they weren't sure, so they were waiting things out, they said they had things ready to go,” Cook said.
Later that night, the family tried to call them, but Cook says they couldn’t get through. Cook says he hasn’t heard from his mother, Cathay, or his brother, Justin, since that night.
“Been up there as far as we could to check things out, not much information yet, and they say the road is still closed, nobody can go in there or anything like that,” Cook said. “I mean, I'm afraid that they got stuck either in their vehicle or in the house and got burnt, is what I'm thinking happened.”
The Cook family is just one of countless families who are searching for missing family members, friends, and pets right now across the state. There are now social media pages created for people to ask about the safety and whereabouts of their loved ones, with many posts receiving no answers.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says if you’re searching for a loved one, call the non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.
