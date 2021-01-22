MILL CITY, OR (KPTV) - The big push to get Oregon students back into classrooms and in-person learning is already a challenge on its own because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, for school districts that are in areas that have been hard hit by the historic wildfires of 2020, it’s even more complicated.
“Our kids have not just lost school like every other student in the state of Oregon,” Angela Rasmussen, the principal at Santiam Jr./Sr. High School, said. “Our kids have lost their livelihood, they’ve lost everything that what it means to be them, they’ve lost their place of residence, their personal possessions.”
The school is slated to reopen on February 22. Rasmussen said teachers will be receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 23 and second doses on February 20.
She said teachers and students cannot wait to get back to in-person learning. She said that students who are displaced will have a way to get to school too.
“We will get them on a bus from Salem, from Albany, I’ve got a family in Woodburn, in Lebanon,” Rasmussen said. “We will drive them if they choose to be in-person we will drive them every single day from our school.”
Rasmussen said they have the educational piece of this covered but felt like they needed to do more for the kids who lost everything in the wildfires.
They started the Santiam Canyon Needy Kids Fund. The funds raised go to students and let them choose items they want or need.
“They’ve been buying clothes, curling irons, hairbrushes, shampoos, anything and everything,” Rasmussen said. “We had a kid that replaced all of their softball gear they lost that their family could not afford to replace at this point.”
One of the students helped is the daughter of Deborah Fawcett, a student counselor intern at the school. Her family lost everything in the Beachie Creek Fire.
“She was so excited to go through and pick out like a unicorn hoodie and things like that,” Fawcett said. “And then when it got delivered to us out at our RV, she was like ‘why do they care about me,’ and it was just so exciting. I said ‘they just care about you this is for you.’”
Fawcett said this is so important especially for teenagers.
“They want to feel normal sometimes it feels normal to have something of your own that it’s the first time to be worn, first time to be used and they got to pick it themselves,” she said.
Even with this stack of challenges, they’re confident students and teachers will be able to return safely and successfully.
“We’re lucky we are in a place where everybody is working together to bring hope back to our students and get them back in the classroom so that we can continue on with our purpose of educating them and making sure that they’re well-being is taken care of,” Rasmussen said.
The Santiam Needy Kids Fund needs monetary donations and all the money raised goes directly to the kids and letting them choose items they want.
