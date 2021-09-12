MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Family members of people who died in last year's Santiam Canyon wildfires filed a lawsuit against Pacific Power and Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It’s been about six months since the Beachie Creek fire scorched thousands of acres across the Santiam Canyon and d…
The families of 71-year-old Peggy Mosso, 13-year-old Wyatt Tofte, 71-year-old Cathy Cook and 41-year-old Justin Cooke filed lawsuits earlier this month in Multnomah County.
They argue that Pacific Power should have shut off power when the historic winds hit. They also claim that Marion County did not provide sufficient evacuation warnings.
FOX 12 reached out to both Pacific Power and Marion County. They both said they cannot comment on pending litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.