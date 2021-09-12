MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Family members of people who died in last year's Santiam Canyon wildfires filed a lawsuit against Pacific Power and Marion County.

The families of 71-year-old Peggy Mosso, 13-year-old Wyatt Tofte, 71-year-old Cathy Cook and 41-year-old Justin Cooke filed lawsuits earlier this month in Multnomah County.

They argue that Pacific Power should have shut off power when the historic winds hit. They also claim that Marion County did not provide sufficient evacuation warnings.

FOX 12 reached out to both Pacific Power and Marion County. They both said they cannot comment on pending litigation.