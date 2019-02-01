Families prepping for possibility of snow in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The possibility of snow in the Portland-metro area has some families jumping for joy and doing some pretty elaborate superstitious rituals to bring snow.
Those rituals include wearing pajamas on backwards and flushing an ice cube down the toilet.
It could be a dusting, or a couple of inches. Or, it could be nothing.
But that’s not stopping kids in a neighborhood near Forest Park Elementary from pure joy at the thought of snow.
“We've all been like, 'ok, it's getting to that season where's the snow,'” Grayson Qualls said.
“We like to make ramps and go up to Forest Park field and we sled down,” Campbell Qualls said.
For the Qualls family, snow definitely makes it tough to drive the steep hills in the neighborhood.
But Courtney Qualls, mom of four, says she enjoys it when it becomes a winter wonderland and goes all out in preparation.
“We get the even inkling that there's going to be snow, I go get extra milk, some extra groceries and I actually hope for the shutdown,” Courtney Qualls said. “When it shuts down our neighborhood because of all the icy hills, it's like a very village feel. Everyone's out on foot. You know, you go down to the village and get Pizzicato.”
The Pamnany family who live in the same neighborhood certainly get their kicks when it snows.
“I like to throw stuff at my sister,” Lila Pamnany said.
“And I like to break snowmans,” Tej Pamnany said.
Their dad says the snow doesn’t cause any scheduling problems as the kids can play and he can stay at home.
“I work for Intel. I get to work remotely pretty often so it's not a big deal for me as long as the power doesn't go out,” Kiran Pamnany said.
FOX 12 will continue to stay up to date on school closures if snow hits the Portland-metro area.
