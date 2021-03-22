Families spending spring break up at Mt. Hood

GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) - Some families are spending spring this year up at Mt. Hood when just about a year ago ski resorts were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year of isolation, the Self family said they couldn’t be happier to be able to spend spring break in the mountains.
“Just get outta town and just come up here and play in the snow and fresh air— it’s crazy there’s so much snow up here,” Brad Self said. He and his wife, Christy, said they had planned to take their family on a road trip last year during this time when the pandemic shut down almost everything.
“We were gonna go down to Death Valley drive down 395, climb in Bishop and hot springs and all that stuff and it was like nope,” he said. Ken Pitta said the resorts being open is a welcome sign, especially for his teenage daughter, Megan.
“She’s 13 and it’s been a tough year all her friends have been separated and now we’ll be able to get out and get some activities so it makes it real nice,” he said. The Pitta’s are spending one more day at Mt. Hood then heading to the coast.
“Just to be able to like get out for more than a couple of hours to go to the store and just like go out and do something for days is just good to get out,” Megan said. The Self’s are often in the mountains on the weekends but say this extended vacation is much needed after the past year.
“This is our sanity I feel like so we actually try to come here as much as we can so it’s nice to have a full week up instead of just the weekend,” Christy Self said.
