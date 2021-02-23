NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – Shortly before noon on Tuesday, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue along with the Dundee Fire Department were sent to a house fire on Pinehurst Drive in Newberg.
Firefighters arrived at the home to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage and quickly spreading to other parts of the home.
Smoke alarms in the home were able to alert the homeowners and everyone inside was able to get to safety without any injuries.
Fire investigators are still working on determining the cause of the fire.
TVF&R say fires like this are a good reminder of how working fire alarms combined with an escape plan saves lives. For more information, visit https://www.tvfr.com/145/Smoke-Alarms-Escape-Planning.
