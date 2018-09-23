PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A family desperate to find a missing grandmother is asking neighbors in northeast Portland to check their yards and keep an eye out for 89-year-old Marcine Herinck.
Posters of the beloved woman are plastered throughout Portland and the family has also used a drone to fly over wooded and brushy areas.
Portland Police are leading the investigation and have assigned a detective to the case. They told Fox 12 Herinck has some memory issues. However, her family wanted to clarify that those memory problems are minor – they said the grandmother lives alone, often watches her grandchildren and volunteers a couple of days a week.
Herinck was last seen at her home off NE 150th Avenue Tuesday evening. Her family discovered her missing Wednesday morning.
“We miss her, and she’s loved by a lot of people,” said granddaughter-in-law Julie Herinck. “We’re having a hard time. We just want her home.”
Family members believe her disappearance is both highly unusual and odd.
“She had just gotten home from volunteering and she had pie and coffee in the microwave,” Julie Herinck said. “The microwave was still beeping in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the family arrived, and we realized she wasn’t there.”
“We don’t know if she left right after that, or if somebody took her after that,” her granddaughter-in-law added. “There’s just a lot of unknowns, but it seems very suspicious that she’s just vanished.”
According to the family, Herinck’s garage door was wide-open and her keys, phone and purse were left untouched in the house. They said their grandmother doesn’t drive and doesn’t own a car, but will often greet visitors from the garage, instead of opening her front door to them.
Officers said Herinck may have been spotted by a community member walking near Glendoveer Golf Course Wednesday morning. The golf course is about a half mile from her home.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office helped Portland Police with the search on Friday.
“What we know right now is that they’ve searched all of Glendoveer Golf course,” said family friend Bobbi Anderson. “They had divers that went into all the ponds, they had cadaver dogs, they had K-9 units that actually went out the first day.”
Despite the lack of news, the family is trying to stay positive and hopes she’ll be found alive and well.
“We’re all just trying to look for closure and everyone has been such a big help to our family right now, and we’re definitely feeling the love,” said grandson Jeff Herinck.
If you’ve seen Marcine Herinck, call 911 right away.
If you’d like to distribute flyers, you can pick them up from Von Ebert Brewing. More information about volunteering in the search can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/Missing-Marcine-Herinck-Updates-558190784638947/
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
