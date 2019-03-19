VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are investigating the possibility that a car hit a 15-year-old skateboarder and then took off, leaving him with extensive injuries Friday.
Family tells FOX 12 that teen, Omarion Vital, was hit by a car between 9 and 9:30 p.m. on Northeast 86th Avenue between 29th and 30th Streets.
FOX 12 spoke with Vital at his home Tuesday evening after he was released from the hospital Monday. Vital could barely move as he used a walker for stability.
“I remember I was skating there and I looked down and I look up, all I saw was like headlights and then I got hit by the car, and I just remember being on the hood of the car,” Vital said.
That’s what Vital can remember from Friday night when he was hanging out with friends. The next thing he knew, he woke up in the hospital with extensive injuries to his head, neck and face, as well scrapes and bruising all over his body.
FOX 12 spoke with Vital under dim lighting to ease his concussion symptoms.
His mother, Ashley Nwankwo, believes it was a hit-and-run.
“His whole mouth was busted open, they had to stitch it back together. It's hard to see your child like that,” Nwankwo said. “Whoever hit him, it's crazy to me, like, how in the world can you hit a kid and just keep going?”
Vancouver Police have not confirmed this was a hit-and-run.
But police are investigating what happened Friday night that left Vital in the hospital for several days.
Police say initially, Vital didn’t remember being hit by a car, but later recalled that in the hospital.
Nwankwo says he has a long road to recovery and it’s unclear when he’ll be back to school.
“He's used to being outside, hanging out with his friends, you know, this is not my son,” she said. “It's devastating.”
Police say with any type of head injury, it’s possible the victim wouldn’t remember much of what happened that night.
Now, police are looking for any video in the area that might give them and the family some clarity.
“You know, just come forward to call the police please, because this isn't right,” Nwankwo said.
Vancouver police don’t have any suspect information at this point.
The family set up a Gofundme page for medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/cm85g-hit-and-run-car-accident
