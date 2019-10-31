GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The son of the man who died in a crash on Highway 26 in Gresham earlier this week is calling for more safety measures at the intersection of SE Hillyard Road.
Police say 61-year-old Tony Ortiz was driving east on Highway 26, turning left on Hillyard when he collided with another car.
The other driver suffered minor injures, but Tony didn't survive the crash.
His son, Matthew Ortiz, said their family is having a hard time.
"Pretty tough, I have three little sisters and they're just waiting for their dad to come home," Ortiz said. "He wasn't just my dad, he was my best friend. He was best man at my wedding."
Gresham Police said there's no indication either driver was under the influence or driving distracted that morning.
Along the stretch of road, police said drivers should be aware that cars are traveling at highway speeds and to give yourself enough time to turn onto another street.
There's a flashing light at the intersection, but Ortiz feels more should be done to prevent horrific crashes like this from happening again.
"You can't see what's coming over the ridge at 55 miles an hour especially at 6 o'clock in the morning you know on a cold fall day where road's a little slick," Ortiz said. "And I would like to see something changed with that, you know maybe more lights or you know more warning to you know the oncoming traffic you know saying hey there's a turn up here proceed with caution"
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) from 2013 to 2017 there've been five crashes at or within 100 feet of the Highway 26 and Hillyard intersection.
One person died and four of those crashes had minor to moderate injuries.
Ortiz, now dealing with the pain of losing his father, doesn't want to see this happen again.
"I don't want somebody else's family to have to go through what I'm going through right now cause' this is hard," he said.
