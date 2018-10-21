MOUNT ST. HELENS, WA (KPTV) - The family of a missing hiker is continuing its search near Mount St. Helens for their loved one – who has been missing since Monday.
The Skamania County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Garrett Canada, from Kelso, got lost on the Lava Canyon Trail.
His hiking partner told deputies that they got separated after she stopped to take pictures.
She told dispatchers that she hiked down the trail after she noticed her partner was not around.
On Tuesday at about 3 a.m., rescue teams say they found signs that Canada may have went into the water at some point near or just past the first waterfall.
The following morning, more search and rescue teams went back out and say they found evidence that a water-related incident had happened – but no signs of the young man.
The sheriff’s office said the search was suspended on Thursday. They say their office and the Volcano Rescue Team will continue to monitor the area.
Canada’s family says they will continue to look for him as well.
