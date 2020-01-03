WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A family-led search team scoured properties near North Plains Friday, looking for any sign of Allyson Watterson, who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Friday morning, the search team met at North Plains Elementary School before packing into trucks and driving out to continue their search.
Allyson, 20, was last seen on Dec. 22, with her boyfriend. She wasn't reported missing, however, until 30 hours later and deputies believe she could be anywhere.
A trained search and rescue team and volunteers spent five days scouring properties along Northwest Old Pumpkin Ridge Road for any sign of her, but the Washington County Sheriff's Office suspended their search last Saturday.
"Their efforts were amazing, but I still don't have my daughter. As parents, we have to know we're doing everything we can. I can't just sit with idle hands waiting," said Allyson's mother, Misty.
Misty says they're picking up where the search and rescue teams left off. She says they've spent the last few days speaking to homeowners in the area, getting permission to search their properties, and asking them to look over security footage.
Misty says she'll never give up on finding her daughter.
"She's very, very loved by so many people. She's an angel," said Misty. "We just want to bring her home, and we'll never stop searching."
Family members and friends are starting to arrive at North Plains Elementary to set up for the search team today. They tell me they’ve gotten permission from property owners in the area to continue looking for Allyson @fox12oregon #FindAllyson pic.twitter.com/LtpCkF62YV— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) January 3, 2020
Deputies say that while they have suspended the search, they are still investigating the disappearance of Allyson.
Allyson's boyfriend, Benjamin Garland, was arrested in December on unrelated charges, including theft and probation violations. He is expected to be in court Friday afternoon.
On Friday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the pickup Garland was driving the day Allyson was last seen. Deputies said the truck, a 2001 Ford F-150, was stolen.
Anyone who saw the truck between Sunday, Dec. 22, and Monday, Dec. 23, is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-846-2700.
Anyone with additional information about Allyson’s location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.
