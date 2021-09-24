WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) – Juma Power runs Juma's Farm in Woodburn.

FOX 12 shared her story on Thursday as she says she's overwhelmed with pot belly pig donations because she says people are losing their homes in the pandemic and can no longer take care of them.

The pandemic's having an impact on many aspects of life, including the care people need.

Power says she's a family doctor and it's tough to be one right now.

“At this point, working as a family practitioner is as close to hell as I can imagine,” she said.

Power says the amount of work needed to provide for her patients increased astromically.

“A lot of my colleagues talk about how they'd rather wash dishes than do the work we have,” Power said. “We have an enormous number of primary care providers leaving entirely. The stress level is enormous emotionally, helping people deal with deaths in the family from (COVID-19). A lot of people who had coping strategies, are no longer available to them.”

The mental health industry is overwhelmed so she says it's trickling down to family doctors.

“We're having a huge influx of people with serious, serious mental health issues,” Power said. “There are no mental health providers out there available so your primary care physician is taking care of your mental health. We are doing intense counseling on top of taking care of people with heart disease, diabetes, their cancers.”

She says this workload is leading to burnout in the medical industry.

For a list of resources for mental health treatment, click here.