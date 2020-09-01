Family escapes after home ‘engulfed in flames’ in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person suffered smoke inhalation after fire ripped through a home in north Portland on Tuesday morning.
Fire crews responded to reports of heavy smoke and flames at the house near North Webster Street and Albina Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
Firefighters said when the arrived at the scene, the front of the house was charred. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly. They said they were concerned the fire would spread, as it is a densely populated area.
Investigators said they’re not sure what sparked the fire or how it got so big. One person said she heard someone yelling fire before seeing the flames and calling 911.
“My neighbor, Kevin in the white house, was yelling, ‘fire, fire,’ as loud as he could, I saw what was happening, the whole front of the house was engulfed in flames and I started yelling fire, because the whole family was still inside,” Sarah, a neighbor said. “At that point, I called 911.”
The family did make it out of the house right after that, firefighters said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.