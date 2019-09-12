BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A family was evacuated after a garage fire Wednesday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the 7000 block of Southwest Hyland in Beaverton around 12:20 a.m.
Crews said the family awoke to a smoke alarm sounding and found the garage was on fire.
The family evacuated including one resident that was in a wheelchair and went to the neighbor’s house.
Crews said by the time they called 911 the garage was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to arrive quickly and contain the fire to the garage and the attic above.
Crews said there was some smoke damage to the house, but no one was injured.
The garage was destroyed as well as the car inside.
Investigators are still on scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
